Seth Rollins Continues to Fuel Potential Match With Brock Lesnar

In recent weeks, Seth Rollins has used his Raw camera time to take subtle swipes at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. But in a new interview, Rollins took a concentrated shot at The Beast Incarnate — hinting at a future clash.

It seems like Rollins may be setting the table for a future showdown with Lesnar, but there are still several gaps to fill before that can happen. But in an interview with The Rock 105.3, Rollins put in an effort to feed a potential rivalry with Lesnar.

“Brock Lesnar is our Universal champion and he hasn’t been on a Monday night Raw television show in some time. From my perspective as a person who is on every show, every week, I’m out on the live events trying to bring people into see these shows. It’s slightly insulting to me that he doesn’t…..he’s our champion, he’s the face of our show and he’s not at our live events.

So, people who watch the television show, they’re not getting the same thing when they come to the live events. So it makes it hard for us as a team to sell tickets. You know what I’m saying,” said Rollins.

There have been rumors of Rollins being the man the challenge Lesnar for his big red belt at WrestleMania 35. Before that happens, Rollins will have to lose his Intercontinental Championship and probably win the Royal Rumble. Rollins seems likely to lose his title this Sunday at TLC to Dean Ambrose, and if that happens, it could be the beginning of a long-awaited main event push for Rollins.

If he does lose on Sunday, Rollins will become the de facto favorite to win the Rumble. While names like Drew McIntyre and even The Rock have been tossed around, Rollins seems like the most logical candidate.

Since Roman Reigns’ departure, WWE has been in a state of flux. For several years WWE built Reigns as the leader who would usher in the company’s next era. But with him out indefinitely, WWE is searching for a new leading man. Right now, it looks like Braun Strowman will get the first crack at that opportunity, but Rollins may prove to be the better choice.

Rollins and Lesnar do have some history, too. Their 2014 Royal Rumble match with John Cena is still one of the best bouts of this era. Another chapter was installed when Rollins cashed in during WrestleMania 31 when he nabbed the WWE Championship from Lesnar by pinning Reigns.

Since then, Lesnar and Rollins have gone their separate ways. Rollins has had to deal with some serious knee issues but has once again found his stride, this time as a babyface. What WWE does in 2019 is still a mystery, but we’ll be surprised if Rollins isn’t an integral part of their plans.

