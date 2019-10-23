Seth Rollins Blames Vince McMahon for His White Ring Gear’s Disappearance

While he usually dons either black or dark grey wrestling gear, Seth Rollins turned heads back in 2015 when he broke out white and gold wrestling gear for his “Winner Take All” SummerSlam match with John Cena. The gear became so popular that Funko made a special pop figure of “The Architect” wearing it, but it hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since. At a recent convention a fan asked him why the gear has never returned, and Rollins explained that it’s Vince McMahon’s fault.

“No, Vince won’t let me wear it, because he’s a weird old man who doesn’t understand that people think it’s the coolest gear they’ve ever seen,” Rollins said. “Yeah. He doesn’t get it. I get that question more than anything else. What does that mean? It’s just huge, man. People loved it I think it’s in the archive. I gave it to our archivist guy. He puts it up at all the Axxesses and stuff.”

It sounds like Rollins was joking when he called McMahon “weird,” but it’s still rare to hear the reigning Universal Champion take a jab at the WWE Chairman.

Rollins’ victory that night over Cena made him the first man to hold both the WWE and United States Championships at the same time. Becoming a dual champion has since been a trend for Rollins, as he held both the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Titles in late 2018 (only for Dean Ambrose to turn on him moments after winning the tag belts) and the Universal and Raw Tag Titles this past summer when he teamed with Braun Strowman.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the champ. His match with Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell came to an abrupt end via referee stoppage, which led to the live crowd booing him out of the building. Rollins has since tried to defend the finish on social media, but crowds have continued to boo him in post-Raw dark matches against Wyatt. He’s currently booked to defend his title against Wyatt again at Crown Jewel with two special stipulations — Falls Count Anywhere and the match cannot be stopped for any reason.

One man who continues to defend Rollins’ work as the face of WWE is Roman Reigns.

“There is a lot to being the face of WWE,” Reigns said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. “It’s not only about being in the ring. It’s about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You’ve got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I’m telling you now, my brother is legit.”

“I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar,” he added. “He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.”