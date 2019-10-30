Seth Rollins Says He Doesn’t Understand Why Fickle WWE Fans Boo Him Now

Just days after he called out WWE fans for being “disrespectful” during a backstage promo, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins addressed the fans souring on him in recent weeks during the first episode of Corey Graves’ new podcast After The Bell. The trouble for Rollins first picked up steam at Hell in a Cell, when the fans Golden 1 Center chanted for refunds and AEW after Rollins defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt via referee stoppage. Since then the champ has been booed by live crowds during post-Raw dark matches against Wyatt, indicating the fans would rather support the demonic force over him.

“It’s kind of one of these things that, you know, where does it go, what’s the answer, why, why? But it’s sort of like if people don’t get what they want they whine about it on Twitter, right? That’s kind of what happens nowadays,” Rollins said (h/t Cageside Seats for transcription). “And that happens with everything, it’s not just our industry, but if you do something and it strikes a cord then it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing. I don’t even know anymore. It’s a weird industry, dude. It’s 2019 and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore, it’s a weird place, dude.

Rollins then said he doesn’t understand the backlash given how popular he was one year ago.

You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year. A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite. Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it.

“And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is. But to answer your question directly, it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”

Rollins will defend his championship against Wyatt at Crown Jewel on Thursday in a Falls Count Anywhere match.