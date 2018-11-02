Shane McMahon Wins WWE World Cup Tournament

Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup tournament on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Yes, you read that right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The finals of the eight-man tournament was originally set as Dolph Ziggler taking on The Miz, but the latter was unable to compete when he suffered an ankle injury early in the match. McMahon refused to allow the match to end via injury and decided to inset himself into the match much to the protest of Raw general manager Baron Corbin.

McMahon successfully managed to kick out of Ziggler’s Zig-Zgg finisher, then nailed Ziggler with a Coast to Coast finisher minutes later to get the pin.

The first round of the tournament saw Rey Mysterio defeat Randy Orton, Miz pin Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins topple Bobby Lashley and Ziggler beat Kurt Angle. In the semifinals Ziggler beat Rollins with some interference help by Drew McIntyre and Miz pinned Mysterio with a Skull Crushing Finale.

The result was not well-received by fans on social media.

Shane McMahon is the ‘best in the world’ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TBkHkpxFhL — R.Dream (@WWERDream) November 2, 2018

“Shane McMahon is the ‘best in the world,’” a fan wrote, posting an eye-rollingg gif.

Shane McMahon won a tournament to determine the best wrestler in the world, because while this company offends a great many people, their booking is only truly designed to anger me, personally. — The Wrestling Life (@TWL_Podcast) November 2, 2018

“Shane McMahon won a tournament to determine the best wrestler in the world, because while this company offends a great many people, their booking is only truly designed to anger me, personally,” wrote another.

Someone really wrote down “Shane McMahon becomes the ‘Best in The World’ at Crown Jewel.” and thought it was a good idea — Carson | SirPlumpy (@SirPlumpy_) November 2, 2018

“Someone really wrote down ‘Shane McMahon becomes the Best in The World at Crown Jewel.’ and thought it was a good idea,” one fan pointed out.

Other results from Friday’s event included Shawn Michaels and Triple H beating Undertaker and Kane, AJ Styles beating Samoa Joe to retain his WWE Championship, The Bar defeating The New Day with an assist from The Big Show and Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Universal Championship in a squash match against Braun Strowman.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. The top match of the show has already been announced as Styles vs. Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match.