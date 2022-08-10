Shawn Michaels Hopes he and Triple H can Make NXT and WWE Main Roster Powerful 'One-Two Punch'

Triple H hit the ground running after taking over creative, with big moments at SummerSlam and the proceeding Raw and SmackDowns. Fans have already seen some welcome changes to matches and in the small things as well as some unexpected returns, and now some have wondered how this new era of Raw and SmackDown will work with NXT 2.0. While Triple H will have a hand in it, Shawn Michaels will continue to run the ship, and in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Michaels revealed he hopes to create a powerful one-two punch with Triple H and the main roster.

"We hope now that we can put together a really powerful one-two punch between NXT and the main roster that's going to drive WWE to even greater heights," Michaels said. "He wants to stick to the mission statement, which is to be the greatest sports entertainment company on the face of the earth. I'm going to do everything here to help, and he'll have the entire support of NXT. We're all excited for the future."

There are several stars in NXT 2.0 that seem to be headed to the main roster sooner than later, and their call-ups should supercharge Raw and SmackDown even further. Stars like Bron Breakker, Nikkita Lyons, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction, the Creed Brothers, Solo Sikoa, and more are all making a big impression in NXT at the moment, and odds are we'll see them on Raw or SmackDown at some point in time.

The style of NXT became an interesting topic during a recent episode of Kevin Nash's Kliq This, as he revealed a conversation he had with Michaels about the current style during an episode of NXT.

"I went down and I watched NXT taping. I said, 'Slow it the f- down, right?' He (Michaels) just looks at me and goes, 'It's not the style anymore, you just have to accept that. The style is the style.' He goes, 'You go out there and f-ing do test of strength and people will walk the f- out of the arena. They are operatively conditioned now to do this. The fans want to see this. They want to see a spotfest.' That's great if that's what the fans want. I particularly don't," Nash said.

H/T Fightful