The Shield Reunites to Stop Braun Strowman From Cashing in on Roman Reigns

The Shield is back, and not a moment too soon for Roman Reigns.

Late in Reigns’ Universal Championship match with Finn Balor in the main event of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman made his way down to the ring to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Reigns defeated Balor with a spear, then was greeted by a big boot from “The Monster Among Men.” Strowman handed his briefcase to the referee and JoJo called for the match to start, but The Shield’s music hit just before the bell could ring.

UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw!

Strowman fought valiantly against the combined efforts of Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, but was eventually driven through the announcer’s table via a Triple Powerbomb (also known as the Cerberus).

At the start of the night Reigns entered the Barclays Center to a widely negative reaction from the fans in attendance. He said he would live up to his promise and be a fighting champion, unlike former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns offered a title match to Balor, a man who had previously been Universal Champion but had never received a proper rematch after forfeiting it due to injury back in 2016.

Midway through the show Strowman approached Balor and flashed his Money in the Bank contract, hinting that he would be cashing in later in the night. The scene was a callback to SummerSlam the night before, when Strowman told Reigns and Lesnar that he would be cashing in on the winner of the main event title match. Just like on Monday, Strowman never got his chance as Lesnar attacked the big man while outside the ring and tossed his briefcase to the top of the entrance ramp.

It was not made clear on the broadcast whether or not this was a heel turn for Reigns, and by extension Rollins and Ambrose. The trio was originally introduced as a heel group when they first debuted back in 2012 and spent the majority of their run teaming up on various babyfaces.

The group was originally set to reunite at the TLC pay-per-view in October 2017, but Reigns had to be pulled from their return match due to a viral infection. The three finally got to team up to take on (and beat) The New Day at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, but quickly split again when Ambrose went down with a tricep injury.