Sin Cara Changes His Name After Leaving WWE

Weeks after he publicly requested his release from the company, Sin Cara (real name Jorge Arias) was officially granted his release by the WWE on Dec. 8. Mere days later Arias returned to Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA at the Guerra de Titanes event and confirmed that he would be back in the company in 2020. But since WWE still has the copyright over the Sin Cara name and mask design, Arias revealed on Instagram that he’d be undergoing some changes before he steps back inside the squared circle. His new name will be Cinta de Oro (“Golden Ribbon” in English), the same name as a 1980s luchador who died in 2016.

Arias will look to honor the deceased luchador by carrying on his name, and he posed with the sons of the original Cinta de Oro to prove he had received the blessing from their family to take on the name and mask.

View this post on Instagram 💫💫💫 A post shared by @ cintadeoro on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:57pm PST

Arias had originally signed with the WWE in 2009 and worked as Hunico, Sin Cara and Sin Cara Negro before taking over as the official Sin Cara after the original (Luis Urive) left the company in 2013. He captured the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Kalisto and together the pair worked in WWE’s tag division as the Lucha Dragons. However, as he explained in his original statement, Arias felt he wasn’t being used enough in the company to warrant signing another contract.

“Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release,” a portion of his statement read. “Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have taken decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent,” he continued. “I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am.”