Starrcast Confirmed To Return For WWE SummerSlam Weekend

The coronavirus pandemic saw the WWE, AEW, and countless other wrestling events having to make some big changes in the face of lockdowns, restrictions, and social distancing requirements, but as these stipulations are now lifting around the world, one of the biggest conventions is set to return as Conrad Thompson's Starrcast has confirmed it will return this summer. Taking place over "SummerSlam Weekend", Thompson detailed why now is the perfect time to bring back Starrcast and has begun hinting at some big, and surprising, names that might be involved with the professional wrestling event.

In chatting with outlet Sports Illustrated, the founder and curator of Starrcast went into detail regarding why now is the right time to bring back the convention as well as hinting at what is to come this year for the fifth event

"Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn't align. So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy."

Conrad also took the opportunity to drop the news that fans should expect to hear news regarding wrestlers in attendance for this year's Starrcast beginning next week:

"You're going to hear from some names we haven't heard from in quite a long while and there will be some others who we may be hearing from for the last time. We'll start all of those announcements next week."

During the pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment made some clever moves to accommodate for the fact that live audiences could not attend their weekly and pay-per-view events, with the ThunderDome being erected as a way to combat this fact. Lining the ring with countless screens that showed wrestling fans watching from their homes, the Dome was done away with when audiences could return but it was a creative way of creating an audience when there couldn't be one live.

Starrcast is set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee from July 29th to the 31st at the Nashville Fairgrounds, with WWE's SummerSlam set to arrive on July 30th.

Will you be trying to check out this year's Starrcast in Nashville?

