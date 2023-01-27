Why Did Stephanie McMahon Resign From WWE?

For the first time in decades, there is only one McMahon in WWE. Following Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors earlier this month, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from her corporate titles. This left CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan, while Vince was once again elected as chairman of the board. Upon her departure, Stephanie received an outpouring of support from notable names across the professional wrestling industry, with top WWE superstar Kevin Owens praising her as "nothing but amazing" during his entire time sharing a backstage environment with her.

Stephanie's resignation came just five days after Vince returned to the company, leading many to link the two together. Past reports indication friction between Stephanie and Vince, with Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said to be "buffers" between the two.

These cooperative woes might have escalated had Stephanie stayed. According to the Wrestling Observer, Stephanie was "about to be demoted" following Vince's return. Stephanie reportedly got ahead of the curve by resigning, with it being noted that she did not need the job or the paycheck moving forward.

Vince's return came alongside the comebacks of former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. This led to three members of WWE's Board of Directors being outed, a move that left Stephanie "disheartened and frustrated" at how her team was "dismantled."

Regardless of the shake-ups, WWE CEO Nick Khan has remained a cool head, noting that he and Stephanie both anticipated a Vince McMahon return.

"It was always my point of view, always Stephanie's point of view, that at some point, he could come back," Khan said. "The way he played it, to me, was smart in that he went away for five or six months, which the audience seems to like when somebody does that. He came back and took control back of his company as a controlling shareholder. With that controlling share gave him a lot of authority and he used it. I applaud him for doing so."

