New Stone Cold Steve Austin Series Set to Premiere on USA Network in August

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is coming back to the USA Network later this year, but he won’t be returning to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Instead, the WWE Hall of Famer will be hosting a new documentary series titled Straight Up Steve Austin where “The Texas Rattlesnake” will interview a variety of celebrities and athletes each week. USA Network put out a press release announcing the show on Thursday afternoon.

“Today, USA Network announced the pickup of STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN, a unique interview-based series hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin,” the release read. “The seven-half hour episode series, produced by Wilshire Studios with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as executive producers, will air on USA Network on Mondays at 11/10c following WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW, beginning August 12.

“In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun,” the release continued.

Confirmed guests for the show include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, country singer Trace Adkins, NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfied, Gabriel Iglesias, Rob Riggle and Impractical Jokers personality Sal Vulcano.

Austin has made a second career out of being a podcast host, as he has a knack for interviewing fellow wrestlers and telling stories about his life both in and out of the ring. Wrestling fans will likely take an interest in his interview with Lynch, as “The Man” has been compared by many fans to Austin since her change in personality last year.

During an interview on the State of Combat podcast in mid-April, Lynch responded to the comparisons.

“Being compared to one of the greatest of all time is fantastic, and being able to talk to him is even better,” she said. “So he’s been very generous with his time and his opinions. But at the end of the day this is me going out there. This is my personality. These are my words that are out on display. And I’ve got to be my own human as opposed to a copy of anybody else.”

Austin has previously served as a television host on Tough Enough (2011), Redneck Island (2012-16) and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge (2014-17).

