‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Confirmed For WrestleMania 38

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin uploaded a video on Tuesday morning in response to Kevin Owens’ invitation for WrestleMania 38. The Canadian star closed out this week’s Raw by challenging Austin to be his guest at WrestleMania for a special edition of The KO Show, which Austin accepted. Rumors that the “Texas Rattlesnake” would be stepping in the ring for one more match started spreading last month, but over the weekend new reports emerged stating he would simply have a “confrontation.” Owens was consistently linked to Austin after he started repeatedly cutting promos about how much he hates the state of Texas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Austin starts off his promo in the video by reflecting on the last time he competed in a WWE ring, 19 years ago at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock. He has popped up numerous times at WWE events since then, including a few WrestleManias, but indicated this would be the first time since that Rock match that he’ll be going to WrestleMania looking for a fight.

“For 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up,” Austin said. “Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

As for WrestleMania 38‘s matches, the headliners include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for both the WWE and Universal Championships, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Celebrities like Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee have also been booked for the show.