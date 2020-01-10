‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Renewed by USA Network for a Second Season

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be returning to the USA Network for a second season of Straight Up Steve Austin.

According to a report from Deadline, the second season will debut this summer and feature eight episodes. This is a one episode increase over the first season which featured seven episodes and interviews with such stars as Trace Adkins, Dale Earnhardt Jr., WWE’s Becky Lynch, and more.

Austin serves as Executive Producer of the series alongside Dave Barsky. It is produced by Line by Line Media. Series one was considered a hit as it was the the top rated new unscripted series among males ages 18-49 and 25-54.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com back in September, Austin told us that the show with Lynch was among his favorites filmed for the series so far.

“[We had] immediate chemistry,” Austin said. “I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I’ve known her for quite some time, but I’ve never spent all day with her. I’ve just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she’s busy traveling the world and she’s on top right now and she’s worked her tail off. And so you’ll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show.

“That episode is one of my absolute favorites, not only just because of Becky Lynch the person, but also the fact that she comes from the same business that I came from and we share a common passion for something that we love so much,” he added.

Based on what Austin told us at the time, he has to be thrilled with the renewal of the show for a second season.

“I’m having a blast filming this damn show,” Austin said. “And it’s like I tell everybody, man, I laugh my ass off almost the entire show. And now there’s serious moments, but there’s so many fun things that we do, and I get a chance to meet so many interesting people, some of who I already knew. But yeah, man, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”