Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Week Event Announced in Fort Worth

Steve Austin has been heavily rumored for a return to the WWE for a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in early April. On top of that, it was announced this week that the WWE Hall of Famer will be hosting the “Badass Broken Skull Bash” event in Fort Worth, Texas during WrestleMania week (March 31) to celebrate the launch of his new Broken Skull American Lager. The event is described by the venue as “Join Steve Austin at Billy Bob’s Texas on Thursday 3/31 to celebrate the release of his new Broken Skull American Lager with one badass bash!! The Texas rattlesnake himself will be there to toast his fans with a crushable beer that goes down as easy as a three-day weekend before special guest Reckless Kelly takes the stage. Whether you’re in town for WrestleMania, or just want to enjoy a great American beer with a great American icon, this is a can’t miss event!!”

You can see more details on the show here.

Austin was a guest on the Talk is Jericho podcast back in April 2021 and explained why he shot down every attempt WWE made at bringing him back for another match following his final bout with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin has made dozen of WWE appearances since then, but they were always limited to hitting someone with a Stunner.

“I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me to coming back a couple times, but you know Chris, I love the business so much,” Austin said. “I love it more than anybody else. I can only speak for myself, but I love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.

“If you’re really going to make a comeback, let’s say it was gonna be a high-profile match at WrestleMania,” he continued. “Taker, when I talked to him, he trained all year or recovered from having surgery, and then write trained for a three or four-month camp to get ready for one match. I would really have to undergo a three or four-month camp. I’m one of those guys where I don’t have an addictive personality, but I’m addicted to the wrestling business. All of a sudden, I’m putting in all the hard work and get back to being around the ring, being around the business, that is my number one passion in my life.”