Steve Austin Addresses the WrestleMania 39 Speculation

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return last year at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match at AT&T Stadium. Speculation that Austin would be back for another match at this year's WrestleMania started almost immediately, which he played into with interview comments and Instagram workout posts. He told the Brewbound Podcast weeks after the Owens match, "Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of s— and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say never.

"But I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there," he added.

Multiple reports have popped up in recent months regarding what Austin might be doing, ranging from a match with Brock Lesnar (which Austin reportedly turned down), a main event bout with Roman Reigns and either a match or segment with LA Knight (which has been pitched, but there's been no sign of it happening on WWE TV yet).

Austin recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic and addressed all the speculation, saying his WrestleMania status is "to be determined." He also pushed for WWE to put more focus on its current star.

"I haven't heard anything yet," he said (h/t Fightful). "We're about two weeks away. It's the biggest show of the year. Right now, WWE has as good of a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They have a deep roster. There are so many guys and gals who need those coveted spots. They have plenty of names and talent from draw from. They should shine the light and cameras on the current superstars."