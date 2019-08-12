WWE SummerSlam: WWE Fans Absolutely Love Bray Wyatt’s New Fiend Persona, Entrance

Bray Wyatt finally made his in-ring debut under his new persona “The Fiend” at SummerSlam on Sunday night. He came out to the ring holding a lantern that looked like his own severed head to the sound of a darker remix of his original entrance music.

Wyatt made quick work of Finn Balor, pinning him in a matter of minutes with the Mandible Claw. The lights then began to flicker as the sound of his laugh played through the arena. Once the lights finally came back on Wyatt was gone, leaving the fans to chant “That was awesome!”

Check out some of the best reactions to Wyatt in the list below.

A Closer Look at That Lantern

Wrestle & Flow

We Need To Hear It Again!

I need this new Bray Wyatt theme put out as soon as possible. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xz2WEQD55F — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) August 12, 2019

Well Said

That Was Quick

In less than 30 minutes, Bray Wyatt became my favorite thing in pro wrestling — Stan SGA (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) August 12, 2019

We Are Not Worthy

Actual Tears!