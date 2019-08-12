WWE SummerSlam: Matt Riddle and Goldberg Have Awkward Encounter Backstage

The feud between Goldberg and NXT’s Matt Riddle is well-documented — Riddle doesn’t care for Goldberg, and the WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t taken too kindly to the former UFC fighter’s comments.

Riddle appeared on the watch-along for SummerSlam on Sunday night, where he explained an awkward interaction between he and Goldberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m walking by and see I his locker room,” Riddle said. “I’ve already seen Brock’s, and I see Goldberg’s locker room. And I’m trying to get a peek. I’m looking, I’m looking, all of a sudden ‘pow!’ Big shoulder, 300 pounds at least. It’s Bill Goldberg. He goes, ‘we got some talking to do!’ And I’m like, ‘well we can talk anytime bro!’ He’s like, ‘yeah?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah!’ And I was like, ‘alright, bro, anytime.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m not your bro!’

“And I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. Take it easy. whatever’ And then he’s like, ‘yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see ya later. And hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.’ And I go, ‘the pleasure was all mine, bro.’ And then he goes, ‘I’m not your bro,’” he continued. “And then I walked away, I had to come here.”