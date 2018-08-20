SummerSlam is officially in our rear-view mirrors but that doesn’t mean we can’t be retrospective.

All in all, SummerSlam delivered what it promised. While there may have been a few hiccups, WWE accomplished what it needed: to crown both Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns.

However, in the wake of the Brooklyn super-show, there are plenty of questions to answer. So let’s put a bow on SummerSlam and focus on what worked, what didn’t, and what’s next.

Here are Nine Tiny Thoughts on SummerSlam:

Reigns Winning Actually Felt Good

WWE did a great job of infusing Reigns/Lesnar IV with the same chaos that Mario Kart brings The palpable sense of urgency that Reigns initiated fueled the entire match as things felt more like a shootout at the end of a Western than wrestling.

With Strowman waiting to go one-on-one, the crowd was too distracted to protest yet another Reigns/Lesnar main event. So instead of a crowd getting off on themselves, WWE tricked the Barclays Center into paying attention. As closely as we were following we were all still shocked to see Reigns pin Lesnar.

I’m sure someone on Twitter has been complaining about the short match, but I think that was probably the best way to do things. Reigns’ win felt like a heist, if not a Navy Seal-like mission.

I think the days of booing Reigns will soon come to an end as we’ll all simply enjoy the fact that the Universal Championship will be regularly featured on WWE TV.

Ronda Rousey Falls Flat

Look, Ronda Rousey is arguably WWE’s most important Superstar on the roster. And a lot of that is because she may actually be a once-in-a-generation type of talent.

But her and Alexa Bliss’ match didn’t have much to offer.

Part of that was due to the fact we had no reason to believe Bliss would ever defeat Rousey. While Rousey squashing Bliss makes a point, it kind of negates Bliss’ monstrous performance at Money in the Bank.

However, there’s no doubt that Rousey should be Raw Women’s Champion, but now that she’ll enter every match as an undisputed favorite. That means Vince McMahon and Co. will have to stay creative to maximize this lucrative opportunity.

Charlotte Winning Was Perfect

Charlotte Flair is the greatest women’s wrestler of all time. That’s why WWE never hesitates to have her win massive matches. However, her winning at SummerSlam was less about the Queen resuming her throne, than it was about storytelling.

Becky Lynch didn’t want Charlotte in the match for a number of justifiable reasons. So when Charlotte actually pinned Lynch to become SmackDown Women’s Champion, we now have a heavy dose of dramatic irony.

And this plot device would lead to SummerSlam’s best moment —–>

Becky Lynch Explodes

After a prolonged series of hugs, we knew something would happen with Lynch and Flair after the match. Sure enough, Lynch put a Steve Austin beatdown on her friend and new Champion.

The crowd erupted as soon as Lynch uncorked her first big right hand. They cheered for every blow that followed. Then chanted “You Deserve It” at Lynch as she hit the exit.

That was not a heel turn.

I think Charlotte will be sanctimonious on Tuesday while Lynch will keep her 3:16 fire burning. It’s a little early, but I feel like Becky Lynch is on a lofty trajectory.

Braun Strowman May Have to Wait Until WrestleMania

With Strowman declaring he’ll cash-in for a one-on-one match rather than picking the bones of a wounded champion, I think he’s effectively delayed his big moment until 2019.

I suppose he could cash-in for a match at any time, but WWE is likely wanting to initiate the Roman Reigns era. However, that can’t be done until we get a little closure with Strowman and his briefcase.

However, it’s worth remembering that Strowman is only a few months into his term as Mr. MITB. I’ll guess WWE is willing to wait, but Strowman’s popularity will always be a threat to Reigns. It may be better to settle this sooner than later, but this is already smelling like a WrestleMania moment.

Tag Team Wrestling Put on Ice

There’s a lot of hyper-talented tag teams in WWE right now. But based on SummerSlam, it doesn’t look like the division is a priority at the moment.

While this may seem inexcusable, it actually is. With the men’s division still running things, the women of WWE have surged in not just relevance, but necessity. This means that someone has to give up camera time and that someone is the tag division.

I’ll guess we’re in store for multi-team matches from now until WrestleMania.

Ambrose and Rollins Are Still Homies

Anyone clamoring for a Dean Ambrose heel turn will have to wait. Based on their SummerSlam teamwork, it looks like Ambrose and Rollins will stay friends for the foreseeable future.

This should work out well for WWE as I’ll guess this all ends with a massive WrestleMania match.

The State of the WWE Championship

Based on yet another inconclusive AJ Styles title defense, it appears we’ll get a few more months of he and Samoa Joe’s rivalry. I can’t say I love the familial themes of their story, but it works well enough. They’ll do it again at Hell in a Cell, where Joe has a real chance of becoming champion.

However, I can’t suppress the inclination that the winner of Daniel Bryan and The Miz’s feud ends up with a title shot down the road.

Cheers to a Short Show!

Only in wrestling can we ever celebrate the brevity of a four-hour show.

Personally, I was braced for a six-hour SummerSlam. But WWE instead opted for a sleek runtime that made everything better.

After a marathon like WrestleMania or the Greatest Royal Rumble, fans can’t help but get uncomfortable if not bored. And when that happens, apathy, if not resentment, it soon to follow.

Long shows are half the reason Roman Reigns gets booed out of every WrestleMania. After seven hours of wrestling, there isn’t a Superstar in WWE history that could keep fans’ attention. So by WWE cutting SummerSlam “short” we all win.