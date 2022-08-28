Theory Reveals What Led To Failed MITB Cash-In On Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam was one for the books, capping off with an epic main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That match featured everything from a tractor lifting up the ring to Lesnar being buried under a mountain of tables, chairs, and steel steps, but it also featured an attempted Money in the Bank cash-in by Theory. Unfortunately for Theory his cash-in ended before it started, and in a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, Theory explained what led to that failed cash-in, and it was all because of the entrance ramp being "ridiculously long".

"You know something that I have picked up on is that you can't tell people when you're gonna cash in. To be fair, I haven't got to speak about this, it just kinda got blown over. The reason why I wasn't able to successfully cash in at SummerSlam is because of how ridiculously long the ramp was. Like, did you see how long I was running [for]? Who would have been able to cash in, that was impossible," Theory said.

"Did I know about that? No. I knew these guys were going to destroy each other, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But did I know that the entrance was gonna be like two miles? Like, c'mon. After running two miles, it's just not as normal as running down the ramp at Raw or another pay-per-view," Theory said.

The good news for Theory is that he didn't actually cash in his briefcase at SummerSlam, so he still has the briefcase and the possibility of cashing in on Roman Reigns at a later time. Unfortunately, that road got a little more difficult after this past week's Monday Night Raw, where he was super kicked by a returning Johnny Gargano. In the same interview, Theory talked about wanting to bring up Papa John to the crowd.

"You know what, when the crowd was chanting 'Who's your daddy' like they always do, part of me wanted to say, 'Papa John', but something just didn't seem right. I think we all seen what it was. The thing is that a guy that took me under his wing and showed me the ropes and helped me out, and I admitted that, I admitted that to the world. Then, he shows up on my show though, somewhere where I've been paving the road. Somewhere where I've done things that he hasn't done. We all heard on Raw all of the achievements and all of the dreams he [has], [well] I've already done them. Why would you not wanna learn from me now? Is it because of the age? It's very rude and as we seen how it turned out, you said it yourself, it's jealousy. It clearly is. He already knows that the mountain that Theory is on, he'll never be able to climb it. That's just reality. I guess I'm going to have to show him the way," Theory said.

What do you want to see happen with Theory and the Money in the Bank briefcase? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful