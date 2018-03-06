This Is What Charlotte Could Look Like As Black Canary

The superhero genre has become a Hollywood mainstay, and with DC’s Cinematic Universe in its relative infancy, there is a myriad of characters who have yet to make the leap to the big screen. WWE superstar Charlotte is definitely interested in suiting up for one in particular if ever given the opportunity.

The hero in question is Black Canary, and it came about thanks to an article right here, where ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley spotlighted Charlotte (real name Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr) as a great candidate to play martial artist expert Black Canary. He highlighted their similar histories involving their parent’s legacies as well as their heightened athleticism as reasons they would make a great fit.

Charlotte seemed to be all for it, and thanks to the talented BossLogic, we now have an idea of what that might look like, and it looks amazing.

She certainly has the look, and that stare is the kind of confident ass kicking expression you want to see in any rendition of Black Canary. Even sans the powers and Canary costume, Charlotte is awfully imposing, and you can find the full photo in the gallery.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a WWE superstar has made the transistion to the big screen, as longtime fan-favorite (until his most recent run anyway) Batista has made quite the career for himself as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a role he will be reprising next year for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. You never know, Charlotte might be paving a similar path someday.