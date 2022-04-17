Thunder Rosa Retains the AEW Women’s World Championship at Battle of the Belts II

It was all about Championship gold at AEW’s Battle of the Belts II, and the main event of the night was the battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Thunder Rosa put her Championship on the line against Nyla Rose, and Rose was the aggressor, hitting Rosa with punches and throwing her out of the ring and then into the barricades. Then she delivered a massive chop to Rosa’s chest, and after breaking the count she picked up Rosa only for Rosa to escape and shove Rose into the post. Then Rosa launched into a Bulldog off the ring post and slammed Rose to the floor face first.

Rosa returned the chop from earlier and kept the attacks coming by slamming her into the barricades. A forearm followed and then she rolled Rose into the ring and went up top. Rosa hit a dropkick off the top rope and went for a pin but Rose kicked out. Rosa hit several kicks to the back and then hit a sliding lariat, and after that chops and punches followed. Rose came back by grabbing Rosa and hitting a headbutt, and then she choked Rosa against the ropes.

Rose kicked her and then slammed her into the corner for more kicks, punches, and stomps. Rose ate a back elbow and then Rosa pulled the rope down to send Rose out onto the floor. Rosa charged up and jumped towards Rose but she caught her and hit a Powerbomb on the ring apron. Rose then punched Rosa in the stomach and then slammed her elbow into Rosa’s head and back. Rose then slammed Rosa down hard onto the floor, and while Rosa fought back, Rose slammed her into the steel steps, with Rosa grabbing her arm.

Rose went to pick up Rosa but Rosa escaped and hit a flurry of punches, but a charge led to Rose picking her up and slamming her down hard to the mat, halting her momentum. Then Rose locked in a hold, putting pressure on Rosa’s back and abdomen and stretching her shoulders and arms. Rosa fought out with punches and then reversed another move to bring Rose down into a hold but Rose picked her up and slammed her down into a pin attempt, though Rosa got her shoulder up.

Rose stepped on Rosa’s hand and then pulled Rosa’s leg before slamming it down. Rose and Rosa then traded punches, and then Rosa tried to knock Rose down with clotheslines, but she couldn’t get her down until she hit a Stunner. Rosa slammed into Rose and knocked her down, and then she slammed into Rose with double knees. A dropkick to the stomach followed, and she hit another one to send Rose out to the floor. Rosa ran the ropes again and hit a third dropkick to knock Rose down to the floor.

Rosa went up top and spun into Rose, knocking Rose down. She rolled her into the ring and went back up top, and then hit a crossbody dive on Rose but Rose caught her and rolled through. Then she went to pick her up but Rose kicked Rosa hard and knocked her down. Rose picked her up and slammed her on top of the ropes, and then Rose went up top. She went for the Guillotine Knee Drop but Rosa scouted it and evaded it. Rosa then got caught again by Rose but she managed to reverse into a Code Red, but Rose kicked out.

Rosa charged at her again but Rose clotheslined her into a cover but Rosa kicked out. Rose went to lift Rosa up and then brought her down hard onto the mat but Rosa kicked out again. Rose positioned Rosa on the ring apron and went to the middle rope but her senton was avoided and Rosa rolled her up, though rose kicked out. Rose then slammed Rosa down on her back and went for the pin but she kicked out. Rosa then rolled her up again but Rose kicked out. Rosa hit a Hurricanrana into a cover and she got the pin and the win. Thunder Rosa is still your AEW Women’s World Champion!