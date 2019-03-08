WWE Shares Graphic Photos of Tommaso Ciampa’s Neck Surgery

No injury comes at a good time, but Tommaso Ciampa’s neck issues came during a cruelly important part of his career. As NXT Champion, Ciampa was set to main event NXT TakeOver: New York in April, and as a recent main roster call-up, he was likely to make his first-ever WrestleMania appearance, too.

But the 33-year-old just underwent anterior cervical fusion surgery to repair his neck injury and will miss several months. And WWE has rather graphic images to prove it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Moment Before

How long Ciampa will be out is still unknown. A quick trip down Google says this type of surgery will keep him on the sidelines between 3-6 months, but consider that an unofficial estimate.

Mapped Out

We have no idea what the marking stands for, but we’ll guess it has its purpose. Regardless, getting opened up in the front of your throat is a pretty gruesome idea.

Tablet Vision

Some people use tablets for Netflix. Doctors use it to peer into the nooks and crannies of Ciampa’s neck.

Bit and Pieces

We can’t tell if these parts are used to put together an Ikea cabinet or Ciampa’s throat. Regardless, it’s a task we want no part of.

The Procedure

Thankfully this is in black and white so we can’t tell what is actually happening.

#Eww

Here’s to a quick recovery!