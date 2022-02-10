Tony Khan Explains How Fan Feedback Changed AEW Dynamite Forbidden Door Reveal

Tony Khan promised a big free agent signing and reveal on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and as those who tuned in learned, he more than delivered, revealing that Keith Lee is now All Elite. Lee had an impressive debut match against Kassidy of Private Party, but he wasn’t the only surprise, as New Japan’s Jay White also showed up during the show, helping out Adam Cole a bit before walking away. Khan took to Twitter after the episode to talk a bit about his original Forbidden Door tease and when they knew White would be involved, as well as how hearing fan feedback affected their plans.

Khan wrote “I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

Khan first talked about the Forbidden Door aspect on Twitter last week, writing “As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!”

He then elaborated a bit and opened the door for someone from WWE to come through and slam the door on their past company, leading many to start talking about the possibility of Lee entering the mix.

Khan wrote “The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

It turned out to be both Lee and White, with an official All Elite image releasing for Lee. White is still signed to New Japan, but tonight’s small tease indicates he is sticking around for a bit in some sort of storyline with Cole and the Young Bucks.

