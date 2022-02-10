Keith Lee Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Keith Lee officially debuted on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The former NXT and NXT North American Champion was released by the WWE back in early November and the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his contract officially expired last week. Lee made quick work of Isiah Kassidy, earning himself a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view next month.

Reports of Lee’s arrival broke hours before the show, which also confirmed he had signed with the company, which was then confirmed by Tony Khan via Twitter. Lee won via using his old Big Bang Catastrophe finisher, then beat down both members of Private Party when they attempted to attack him.

“Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work,” he wrote in a statement following his WWE release. “Several months ago it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills fom the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open-minded. Here’s to the future, for all intents and purposes… seems Limitless.”

This story is developing…