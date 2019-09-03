Tony Khan Says LAX Won’t Be Able to Keep Its Tag Team Name in AEW

Former Impact Wrestling stars Ortiz and Santana made their surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling during Saturday night’s All Out pay-per-view when they jumped both the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers after their wild ladder match.

The two Puerto Rican wrestlers first broke out onto the wrestling scene as part of the reformed Latin American Xchange (LAX), and in their four reigns as Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions they set the record for most combined days (662) and longest single reign at 261 days. However with the move to a new company comes a new name, as AEW president Tony Khan confirmed the pair would not use the LAX team name going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Santana and Ortiz are the guys that debuted, Santana and Ortiz are the guys that came out,” Khan said.

Santana confirmed on on social media back on Aug. 17 that the pair were done with the company.

“Last night we wrestled our final match with IMPACT Wrestling,” he wrote. Our appreciation and gratitude for every single person there who had a hand in helping us get to this point, is absolutely endless.

“THANK YOU for the opportunity to show the world our passion and commitment to this business,” he added. “And most of all, for the opportunity to represent our people and culture on a big stage. We are forever grateful.”

AEW officials have stated numerous times since the company launched that they want to emphasize tag team wrestling with their product. That division will be at the forefront once the company debuts on TNT on Oct. 2, as a single-elimination tournament for the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Championships will begin. Only three teams have been announced in The Young Bucks, Private Party and The Dark Order (which has a first-round bye thanks to a win at All Out), but other teams on the roster include The Best Friends, SoCal Uncensored, A Boy and His Dinosaur, Jack Evans & Angelico, Fenix & Pentagon Jr., Cody & Dustin Rhodes and now Santana & Ortiz. The tournament finals have been confirmed for the Oct. 30 episode of AEW television in Charleston, West Virginia.

All Out closed out with Chris Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion in company history. The former WWE Superstar beat “Hangman” Adam Page in the show’s main event via a Judas Effect to claim the gold.

Photo: Twitter/@Santana_PNP