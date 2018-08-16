Triple H Addresses Neville’s WWE Absence During Media Call

An unexpected topic came up during Triple H’s media call on Wednesday discussing this weekend’s NXT TakeOver show: Neville.

Fans will remember that Neville walked out on WWE last fall following a disagreement over direction of his character and the 205 Live division. Throughout 2017, Neville had become the face of the division and really made a name for himself by refreshing his character with a heel turn. However, when he was scheduled to lose to Enzo Amore at RAW on October 9th, 2017, he took issue with the direction and left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since that time, Neville has reportedly been left in limbo. He’s still under contract with WWE and thus can’t wrestle elsewhere. Since he’s not working any dates for WWE, his contract is likely frozen and he’s not getting any closer to the contract expiring and being able to return to action elsewhere.

When asked specifically about Neville’s status with WWE during a discussion about NXT’s UK division, Triple H responded:

“To be honest, I’m not 100% positive. I would need to go back and look into that.” “You are 100% right, [Neville] is one of the most talented guys in the world. I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]. Time will see where that ends up.”

Earlier in the call, Triple H had been asked whether NXT UK would be working with the traditional NXT brand or working entirely seperate. He noted that there would be some criss-cross and work between both brands, though he sees them more as an old school wrestling territory type situation where wrestlers can work in one of the brands for a period of time and then move over to the other brand and be fresh there in an entirely different setting.

Neville would be a logical addition to the NXT UK brand if he could come to an agreement with WWE given that is where he is currently living.

Since leaving WWE, Neville hasn’t really been seen in the public eye. It’s too bad given how good his work was at the time of his walk out on WWE and he could certainly add quite a bit to any of WWE’s divisions, whether that would be the main roster, NXT, or the new NXT UK division.

Despite reportedly campaigning for his release, WWE has yet to sign off on that. So until WWE and Neville come to some kind of an agreement, he legally can not wrestle anywhere outside of the WWE.