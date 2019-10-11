Triple H Says Ronda Rousey Is Coming Back To WWE

Ronda Rousey’s last match for WWE was her RAW Women’s Championship loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last April in New Jersey.

Following that match, Rousey has been on hiatus from WWE. Some reports indicated she was taking off some time so that she and her husband could start a family. She has also been partaking in some acting, with one gig landing her in the hospital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE even took the step of adding Rousey’s biography to their “Alumni” section on WWE.com, causing some to wonder if Rousey would be back to WWE at all. However, according to Triple H, Rousey will indeed be coming back.

Addressing reporters today in a media scrum following the WWE Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas, Triple H said “she’s coming back.” When asked, Triple H did not give an exact timetable for her return but said that he thinks it will be “sooner rather than later.”

“She’s coming back” – @TripleH on @RondaRousey Gives no timetable for a return. Says he’d guess it’ll be sooner rather than later. @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/NIC5fDel3k — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 11, 2019

This is certainly good news for both WWE and the women’s division as a singles match between Rousey and Lynch could still big time business. Last year’s WrestleMania match featured Charlotte Flair as well, making the bout a triple threat. With the Rousey vs. Lynch feud having been built up for several months, there’s still an appetite out there for a big time singles match between the two of them.

Who knows, perhaps we will get just that at next year’s WrestleMania 36 in Tampa?