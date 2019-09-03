Watch: Triple H Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Involved With Booking NXT on the USA Network

Ever since WWE announced NXT would be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network, a section of the fans have been worried about the possibility of Vince McMahon taking the creative reins of the show away from Triple H.

However in a new interview with talkSPORT, “The Game” put those fans’ minds at ease, saying McMahon would have nothing to do with the show’s booking.

Triple H shoots down Dave Meltzer speculation Vince McMahon will be involved with NXT on the USA Network. “It’s funny the small-mindedness of it.” “If you’re asking in a simple terms of answers, he’s not involved. At this point, he’s just said go and make this thing a success.” pic.twitter.com/TNhI2diFQH — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 2, 2019

“People look at where it is today and sometimes say negative things and I’m like ‘really?’ because we’ve signed billion-dollar deals with FOX and USA, I’m not sure that it’s crumbling! And he’s [Vince is] also smart enough to understand the things that we do and where they go and how, the pieces of it,” Hunter said. “If you’re asking the simple term in answers? He’s not involved. Yeah, he’s going to have some say in some things as far as where the brand sits and the marketing of it within USA and all that stuff and clearly, whatever he wants to do at the end of the day also, but truth is at this point in time he has basically just said ‘go and make this thing a success.’

“It’s what he told me in the beginning ‘go make this thing a success’ and, you know, we pick up the phone every now and then and we see each other all the time but it’s like ‘how’s it going? going good? excellent’. and we move on. But those who want to speculate on it, it’s craziness,” he continued. “A lot of it is silliness.”

With the move, NXT will expand from one hour to two and will become a live broadcast rather than pre-taped. The show will still emanate each week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

“If you love NXT, it’s just going to get bigger,” There’s going to be more of it,” he added. “Two hours gives us more opportunity.”

Reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole made similar comments about NXT’s future during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, saying that the things that made NXT a success won’t be going away.

“I think an important recipe for NXT success, and I can tell you that our team feels this exact same way, is we need to keep and stay true to what made NXT NXT,” Cole said. “Because this move to the USA Network is not a mistake.”

“It’s not by accident,” he continued. “It’s because of what NXT brings to the table already. So I think we very much recognize that keeping that formula and doing more of what this brand does better than anybody is how we’re going to succeed on the USA Network. Of course, there’s going to be some exciting new things happening in NXT, but at the same time, we know what brought us to the dance, and we’re going to stay true to that.”