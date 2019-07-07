Watch: Jorge Masvidal Records Fastest Knockout in UFC History With Win Over Ben Askren at UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal set the new record for fastest knockout in UFC history at UFC 239 on Saturday night, beating Ben Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee.

When asked why he delivered the flying knee to start the fight, Masvidal simply told Joe Rogan, “Because he’s a bum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

5 Seconds Flying Knee KO!⏱

🇺🇸 Masvidal def. Askren 🇺🇸

💥 Fastest KO in UFC History 📊

🏆 Title Shot Earned ✅

🇺🇸 #UFC239

🎥RT: @ImShannonTho pic.twitter.com/FCp3i78wyQ — FightBreak.com (@Fightbrk) July 7, 2019

“You guys are welcome for me ending that dude,” he added.

OH MY GOD MASVIDAL STARCHES ASKREN IN 5 SECONDS!!!#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/8oWeqSIBhW — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

Askren entered the fight with an unbeaten 19-0 (1 NC) record. With the win, Masvidal improved his professional record to 34-14.

Masvidal said in an interview with CBS Sports leading up to Saturday night’s fight that he badly wanted to beat Askren, who is known for his trash talking both in interviews and on social media.

“I just want to f— him up,” he said. “I don’t think anything of him. I’m going to make sure his bloodline doesn’t reproduce or nothing after July 6. Extinction of the Askren blood by the Masvidal blood.

“…Every once in a while my manager shoots me an email that Ben said this, and half the time I don’t even respond because it’s a multitude of corny s—. Ben is not my chick, so I’m not going to go back and forth with this guy. I’m not going to be texting with him. I have enough problems texting back and forth with my chick. Now I’ve got to text with a dude on social media? That’s below my pay grade. They don’t pay me enough in this f—ing sport to mess around with this guy.”

Photo: Twitter/@UFCNews