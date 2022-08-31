UFC Legend Reportedly Jake Paul's Next Opponent

It appears that Jake Paul has his next opponent after the past two fights fell through, and according to a new report it will be none other than Anderson Silva. According to TMZ Sports, the former UFC Middleweight Champion is signing up to be Paul's next opponent, and the match is expected to take place in October, though no specific date is known at this time. No official announcement has been made as of yet, but Silva would be Paul's biggest opponent yet if it ends up happening and would pit Silva's 3 – 1 record against Paul's 5 – 0 record.

Paul was originally supposed to have his next fight against Tommy Fury, which was the second time that fight was supposed to happen, but once again it fell through. Then Paul was supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, and that fight was scheduled for August 6th, but the fight was canceled due to weight issues regarding Rahman's side.

In the past Paul has scored wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, both UFC fighters, and Paul also defeated Nate Robinson in a previous fight. Silva is one of the most accomplished UFC fighters ever and holds wins over Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Dan Henderson, and many more.

During an earlier interview with Jimmy Kimmel this year, the legendary Mike Tyson discussed the possibility of boxing Paul, and while he didn't take it seriously previously, he did say a fight between them could be interesting.

"I've never taken it very serious but that could be really interesting. He's skilled enough yes, I'm going to give it to him, he's skilled enough because he keeps winning," Tyson told the host. "Even if he's fighting guys you don't believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him, but they can't. So he's beating people who really he shouldn't really be beating, we've got to give him that credit."

Do you want to see Tyson take on Jake Paul and who do you think will win in Paul vs Silva? Let us know in the comments!