One Piece, Inuyasha Star Announces Hospitalization

The anime fandom is sending all its best wishes to one of its fave actors these days. Thanks to a new report, we have learned Kappei Yamaguchi has been laid low. The voice actor found himself hospitalized this week, and according to Yamaguchi, they will be needing surgery ASAP after they injured themselves working out.

"I'm going to be hospitalized for a bit starting today. It's for surgery on my shoulder because I overdid it weightlifting. I'll come back with a cyborg shoulders. Let's stay lively and energetic," the One Piece and Inuyasha star shared. Taking to social media later, Yamaguchi admitted he had reached the hospital, and he thanked fans for all of their support.

"Thank you everyone for your supportive words. I overdid it while weightlifting and ended up with a torn tendon in my shoulder. It won't heal naturally so surgery is necessary. It's not that serious, so I'm sorry for worrying anyone. From tomorrow onwards, my shoulder will be a cyborg!"

Clearly, Yamaguchi is in good spirits, and he isn't expecting to be waylaid by his surgery. This update is good as the voice actor oversees Usopp in One Piece. Beyond that, the actor oversees Shinichi Kudo and Kaito Kid in Detective Conan, so the actor stays busy. Plus, he's got quite the legacy with other hit series such as Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, Death Note, and more.

If you are not familiar with Yamaguchi's work, you can always give One Piece a shot. The voice actor has been overseeing Usopp for decades, after all. For those curious about the anime, you can find One Piece streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!