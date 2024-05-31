Daredevil: Krysten Ritter Addresses Marvel Return





Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter addressed her possible Marvel return. Collider had to ask her about the fateful day she posted an Instagram photo of a fan-favorite shirt while Daredevil: Born Again was filming. Of course, that social media post set the Internet ablaze. While Ritter didn't confirm her involvement with the Daredevil reboot, she did address that famous fashion choice. It turns out, she still owns that shirt and reaffirmed her love for Jessica Jones. While that attention flew towards her, there has been no formal announcement about her character's formal MCU introduction. However, with Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal already in the fold, it feels like a return is just a formality at this point.

"No, I didn't. I have the shirt. It's a great t-shirt," Ritter told Collider. "It's one of my favorites and I was wearing it. I was like, 'Oh, cute! Is anyone gonna recognize my shirt?' But yeah, I did notice that it made some waves. That was fun.

"She added, "That means a lot to me, as well. The character means so much to me, as well. It's funny that one little thoughtless Instagram story of my cute t-shirt that I love [got that reaction]."

Would Krysten Ritter Ever Come Back To Marvel?

Ritter has gotten used to answering questions about Jessica Jones. ComicBook has interviewed the actress recently about her run on the Netflix fan-favorite. In a previous conversation, Ritter talked about the possibility of coming back for Daredevil: Born Again. The Defenders look like they're in shape for a reunion and that is music to the ears of all those people that really missed the street level Marvel hero team.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter told us. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued during our interview. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

