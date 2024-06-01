WWE's AJ Styles Fakes Retirement and Destroys Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Things haven't been going AJ Styles' way lately, though that hasn't stopped him from delivering classics in the ring even in losing efforts. That led to a discussion between Styles and Nick Aldis, and tonight Styles had clearly made a decision, indicating that he was considering retirement. That continued to be a theme all throughout the episode, leading to the ending segment where he gave every indication he was walking away to be with his family more. He then brought out Cody Rhodes and told him he delivered one of his favorite matches of his career, but then things turned, with Styles brutally attacking Rhodes and making it clear he wasn't leaving. He proceeded to destroy Rhodes and hit a painful Styles Clash to cap off SmackDown.

Styles headed to the ring and said, "I gotta tell ya, I've been thinking of what Nick Aldis said over the past week. I've dwelled on it. If I wanted another opportunity at Cody Rhodes for the Title I'd have to go to the back of the line. He's doing his job, I understand that, and I dwelled on this, I thought about this all week, and I'm going to be honest with you guys, I just can't do that at this point in time in my career. At this point in time in my life, I just can't do that. I have been doing this for over 2 decades. I've been busting my body in these rings. Blood, sweat, tears, all over the world, you better believe it."

"So that I could become phenomenal, but this past week my son graduated high school. And I got to be there. We had his graduation party at my house, and it was beautiful, so many friends and family were there. And it was at that point clarity hit me in the head. How many of these have I missed? So instead of being the phenomenal AJ Styles, maybe I stay at home and be a phenomenal father," Styles said.

"Gallows. Anderson. Come here. I couldn't have done this without you. I love you. You guys are better than friends. You are my brothers, so if we have to do this one last time, let's do it right," Styles said before a Too Sweet. "But before I go, Cody I whispered something in your ear. I asked if you didn't mind coming out here when I called you. Well, Cody, now's the time."

Rhodes came out to the ring and looked emotional, as did Styles. "So before I came out here to do what I gotta do, I just wanted to look you in the eyes, face to face, and tell you I had one of the greatest matches I've ever had at Leone, France. The crowd was electric, and if I was going to have one last match that would be it, but just so you know, this is still the house that AJ Styles built. And I called you out here to hand you the keys," Styles said.

"We have only ever exchanged one text message between each other. After our match at Backlash I wanted to know if you were okay, and your response was, I'm all good little bro," Rhodes said. "I could say a lot about the decision you've made, but what's more important is that I say this on behalf of myself and a locker room you are a big bro for, thank you very much AJ Styles."

Styles celebrated around the ring with Rhodes, who lifted his arms up, but then Styles finally showed his true intent and clotheslined Rhodes. The Good Brothers kept security away as Styles destroyed Rhodes, slamming him into the steel steps and then the barricade before hitting a Styles Clash off the stairs and onto the floor. So Styles is clearly not retiring, and we are probably headed to a rematch sooner than later.

