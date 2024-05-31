WWE's Charlotte Flair Shares First Look at Her Horror Film Debut

WWE's Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) may not be actively wrestling right now, but she's keeping herself book and busy with her latest project, an indie horror You Lose You Die from director Carlos 'Spiff TV' Suarez. She shared the news on her social media earlier this month, writing, "So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie🙏 You'll be in for a treat 🩸😏👀."

Charlotte Flair's Horror Debut

According to Deadline, You Lose You Die follows Mr. Fantastik (Freddy Rodriguez), a sociopathic tech expert who runs a show on the dark web with two other individuals that are just like him. Played by Flair and Anthony Alvarez respectively, Ms. Perfect and Mr. Creep host thousands of viewers who vote on what the prisoners will participate in. If the prisoners lose, the viewers are able to vote on what weapons will be used to kill them.

Flair today shared a first look image of her character on social media which shows her covered in blood. She's posing with her blonde hair slicked back in a bun while wearing a black patent leather bodysuit.

Flair was injured back in December during a match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown. After coming down off the ropes, she injured her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. The devastating injury has kept her off television since as she has been recovering from the injuries. Although it would take a normal athlete around nine months to come back from something that severe, Flair has been consistently providing updates on her recovery that make it appear that the genetically superior wrestler will be back in the fold sooner than expected.

Flair made her Hollywood acting debut in 2017 with Psych: The Movie as Heather Rockwear. Since then she's only acted in one other project, Peacock's Punky Brewster series playing herself. Flair isn't the only WWE Superstar making a transition over to the big screen. Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently in production on a film starring Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves and Keke Palmer. The current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will make his return to acting in The Naked Gun reboot.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair provided an update on his daughter and opened up about her filming You Lose You Die. ""It's been great. She's making a movie and all right now with my good friend Smith. She's over in Santa Domingo. It's been on her bucket list to make a movie, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good deal," Flair said. "But, her recovery is just unbelievable. She attacked it from day one. Regardless of what she's doing, she still works out twice a day."

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on You Lose You Die, Flair, and WWE.