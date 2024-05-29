PlayStation Gives Out Free Download to All PS5 and PS4 Users

To coincide with its annual "Days of Play" promotion, Sony is handing out a set of free items on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that all users can download. At this time each year, Sony kicks off Days of Play, which is an event that usually sees discounts for PlayStation 5 consoles, games, and other merchandise tied to the PlayStation brand. In 2024, this has proven to be no different, although Sony has sweetened the event just a bit by giving away some digital goods that might be very enticing to some.

As of today, all PlayStation users can snag themselves a free set of avatars on the PlayStation Store. In total, this set includes five different profile icons for PS5 and PS4 accounts which feature Sly Cooper, Slimer from Ghostbusters, Lara Croft, Felix Freezebeard the Yeti from Roblox, and a soccer player from EA Sports FC 24. All of these avatars are branded with the PlayStation Plus logo, but PlayStation Plus itself isn't required to earn them. Instead, all that has to be done is insert the code AF4A-4C9R-AP66 on the (North American) PlayStation Store prior to June 12 to add them to your own avatar library.

(Photo: PS Blog)

Moving forward, Sony has many more great offers lined up throughout June that are associated with Days of Play. However, unlike this free deal with the avatars, most other promotions tend to require money or a PlayStation Plus account to take advantage of. Perhaps the biggest thing that Days of Play is lining up with, though, is the advent of a new State of Play presentation. Set to take place tomorrow, May 30, this new State of Play event will feature 14 different games from PS5 and PlayStation VR2. It's not known what exactly Sony might be showing off during the broadcast, but it's set to last roughly 30 minutes, which means there should be plenty of time for some big reveals.

How do you feel about this lineup of free avatars that PlayStation has opted to give out? And will you be watching the next State of Play event for yourself when it happens in the coming day? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.