WWE's Paul Heyman Calls New Bloodline Thugs, Wants Roman Reigns Back on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief has been seen in WWE since his momentous match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, but that hasn't stopped The Bloodline from moving forward. How effective that's been kind of depends on who you ask, and as the weeks go by the wise man Paul Heyman can be seen becoming more and more frustrated with the direction the faction is taking. This frustration boiled over during tonight's SmackDown, as Heyman vented to Kevin Owens as he pleaded for him to leave The Bloodline alone, calling the new recruits thugs as the word criminals also got thrown around. He also told the crowd that he wanted Roman Reigns back just about more than anyone, indicating that Heyman could be close to a defection and turn on The Bloodline.

In a backstage segment, The Bloodline had a tense meeting, where Heyman offered his council, only to be shrugged off by Sikoa. Sikoa then said they had Cody in check without him even knowing it, while Heyman asked who he meant by "we". Heyman also asked about the violent people Sikoa had been recruiting, but Sikoa then set Tonga and Loa to take care of Kevin Owens.

Owens then had a promo in the ring, and Owens actually called The Bloodline out, and that brought Heyman to the ring. Heyman then said that there wasn't a person there who wanted Roman Reigns back more than he did after Roman chants filled the arena. Heyman then said that Roman turned down every new member Sikoa has recruited in the Bloodline because of what they would do and the effect they would have on the group, calling them sadistic thugs. Heyman then said they were looking for any excuse to take Owens out, and he pleaded with Owens to not antagonize them anymore.

Owens wasn't buying it though, and while he wasn't sure what this act was about, he knew it wasn't real. Owens went through all the things The Bloodline did to him over the past few years, and he's still here. Owens then said they were all done by people he respected, but this group is not, and he doesn't respect them.

Heyman then continued to get more upset, asking why doesn't anyone listen to him, and he accidentally threw the mic down and hit Owens. Owens threatened him but that drew Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa out, and then the Street Profits came out and provided backup, and a brawl broke out. An actual match followed, and The Bloodline would emerge victorious, much to the dismay of the Street Profits, Owens, and Heyman.

