The Undertaker Announced For WWE SmackDown At MSG Next Week

WWE legend The Undertaker will return to WWE SmackDown Live next week at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Undertaker last worked during a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the Extreme Rules PPV back in July. That bout ended up being somewhat of a redemption performance for The Undertaker, as he looked solid and crisp in the bout following what was a disappointing match in early June at Super ShowDown again Bill Goldberg.

WWE announced The Undertaker’s appearance for next week’s SmackDown in a post to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

WWE will hold television tapings at Madison Square Garden next week on back to back nights, with both RAW and SmackDown taking place at the historic venue. Though WWE has continued to hold house show (untelevised) events at MSG over the last several years, it’s been about a decade since RAW or SmackDown has emanated from the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

WWE was likely somewhat spurred on to return to MSG for a television taping after Ring of Honor held a sold out event at the venue during WrestleMania weekend this past spring. Despite WrestleMania being held in the New York City metropolitan area, WWE opted not to book MSG for the weekend and ROH swooped in for an opportunity. WWE held their Hall of Fame and NXT TakeOver events at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center instead. With that move, ROH became the first non-McMahon wrestling company to run MSG in several decades.

Steve Austin has already been announced for RAW, so The Undertaker looks to be the legend attraction for Tuesday night’s show. We’ll see if he begins a feud for another match which could see the WWE icon in action against once more this year.

It had previously been reported that Drew McIntyre was on a list of handpicked opponents The Undertaker had selected for matches in the near future. Though he got to be in the ring with McIntyre at Extreme Rules in the aforementioned tag team bout, a singles match between the two men could certainly help to elevate McIntyre.