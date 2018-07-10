Latest Rumor on Undertaker’s SummerSlam Plans

Despite being 54 years old and no longer an integral part of WWE, The Undertaker has already logged three matches in 2018—the same amount as Univeral Champion, Brock Lesnar. While WWE has yet to confirm, it seems likely we’ll see The Deadman at SummerSlam and a few hints of his Brooklyn opponent just emerged.

According to CageSideSeats and Ringside News, there’s growing sentiment that Undertaker will meet John Cena on August 19 for a WrestleMania 34 rematch. While this is far from guaranteed, CageSideseats did report that Taker’s SummerSlam match will be a ‘Mania rematch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That leaves a pretty wide field, but given the likes of King Kong Bundy and Shawn Michaels are no longer active, the obvious choice would be Cena—espcially given their abbreviated contest in New Orleans.

Taker was last seen in a WWE ring this weekend when he teamed up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Madison Square Garden live event. It appears he’s making a concentrated effort to stay in wrestling shape, as he’s also booked for WWE’s Australian Super-Show in October. If we had to guess, Taker will have three more matches this year, with an outside chance of landing a spot on WrestleMania 35’s card.

Cena’s future is far less certain. He’s always been convincing when talking about his lifetime commitment to WWE, but he’s never been as absent as he is in 2018. Like The Rock, Cena is out padding his Hollywood resume. His growth as the movie star is healthy for all parties, especially if he continues to still show up for WWE’s bigger shows.

Outside of a poorly executed publicity stunt for Total Bellas, Cena has been invisible to wrestling fans. However, some people like John Cena can return as he pleases, and SummerSlam seems like a logical expectation.