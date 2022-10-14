Latest Update on CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks' AEW Status

History has had its eyes fixated on All Elite Wrestling for over a month now. The fallout from CM Punk's tirade at the AEW All Out press conference as well as the subsequent backstage fight between Punk, his trainer Ace Steel, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks currently sits at indefinite suspensions across the board, but permanent consequences have yet to be dished out. While Punk is out of action until deep into 2023 regardless, as he tore his tricep during his main event match with Jon Moxley, Omega and the Bucks are all but ready to return to work. That said, none of the aforementioned parties are allowed to show face on AEW TV until the third-party investigation into their backstage fight concludes.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Punk, Steel, Omega, and the Bucks are in the dark regarding their respective AEW statuses. Even though they are all at home for the time being, everyone is still being paid as the investigation proceeds. As of this week, no one involved has been released or told that they would not be back on AEW TV.

This third-party investigation was said to include interviews with those physically involved as well as neutral witnesses. Meltzer reports that Punk, Steel, Omega, and the Bucks have all conducted their interviews but "at least one witness" to the fight has yet to be spoken to. This delay has resulted in "frustration" with some, as they are said to "want to be back working." While it's unclear who exactly is frustrated, Meltzer emphasized that Punk specifically is likely focused on recovering from his injury.

Everyone from reported witness Maxwell Jacob Friedman to AEW President Tony Khan has been publicly questioned about the incident, but all responses have been no more than a "no comment." That's the case with the men involved as well, as Meltzer reports that "several involved want to speak" but are not allowed to. Beyond that, there is uncertainty on if they will ever be allowed to share details publicly.

Mentions of Punk, Omega, and the Bucks have been scarce on AEW TV since AEW All Out. All four men were removed from the opening video packages of both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and their names have not been spoken once on AEW programming. That said, there have been one-off hints to the suspended stars, most notably coming on this week's AEW Dynamite.

"My old friends, they have disappeared," Hangman Page said in a live promo.

While that line was approved by AEW officials, it reportedly is "no indication" that the investigation is nearing its conclusion. As reported earlier this month, a possible hold up to the investigation process is one "uncooperative" person "threatening legal action."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.