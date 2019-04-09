Usos vs. Hardy Boyz Tag Title Match Announced for SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live will mark the final stop in WWE’s five-day WrestleMania marathon on Tuesday night, and the company is looking to raise the stakes one more time before next week’s Superstar Shake-up. WWE.com announced on Tuesday morning that The Usos, fresh off retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a four-way at WrestleMania 35, will have to put their titles on the line again against Matt and Jeff Hardy at the Barclays Center. Jimmy and Jey wound up on the wrong side of the McMahon Family after they forfeited during a gauntlet match against Xavier Woods and Big E, which wound up helping Kofi Kingston get his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan on Sunday.

The pair were initially punished by having to face The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev and Aleister Black and Ricochet, but survived when they hit the Double Uce splash on Sheamus. Prior to that match being announced, the brothers were teasing a match against the Hardyz in promos on SmackDown live. Matt and Jeff appeared to accept the challenge, but no match as ever made.

“All this talk about the best tag team in the world, it’s made me wonder,” Jeff said in a backstage video uploaded to YouTube. “And I’m tired of wondering. I’m going to be real honest in my opinion and real bold — I think it comes down to the Hardy Boyz and The Usos.”

“And I think this is something that we have to prove to ourselves, that we are still, currently, the best tag team in the world right now, presently in 2019,” Matt added. “We’ve already been dubbed the greatest tag team in all of time and space, but we’ve got to prove ourselves against you, Jimmy and Jey, the Usos. I mean, we’ve had classic matches with ‘sports entertainment’ brothers, the Christian and Edge’s, the Dudleys. The Hardys and the Usos (are) real life blood brothers. And we are ready to fight you anytime.”

The Usos joined United States Champion Samoa Joe as the only champions to retain at WrestleMania 35. Jimmy and Jey are current on their sixth reign as tag champs (and a record fourth with the Blue Brand’s tag titles) and reportedly recently signed new contracts with the WWE.

