Watch: Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler Nearly Brawl at Las Vegas Restaurant

It turns out that SummerSlam wasn’t the last time we would see Bill Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler face to face.

Goldberg put a video up on his Instagram page Friday night that shows himself and current WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler having a confrontation at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Nevada last weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video, the pair are quickly separated by a small group of men, including UFC’s Eryk Anders. MMA fighter Roy “Big Country” Nelson and actor Richard Wilk were also there. According to The Blast, Ziggler was reportedly at a table with adult entertainer Kendra Lust, who was celebrating her birthday.

Goldberg wrote:

“… what happens in Vegas obviously doesn’t stay in Vegas! 😡 My usual stop at @andiamolv to see @richardwilk and @bellatormma @roynelsonmma came with an unexpected surprise. Looks like @heelziggler and I still don’t see eye to eye! Fortunately for him I wasn’t still hungry! AND @ufc ‘s @erykanders was there to help him get away!!! #spear #jackhammer #whosnext“

Check out the video clip below.

It’s not clear at this point if the two were working a wrestling angle or if this is a shoot (real life) situation. On the surface, it appears to be the two working together judging by the reactions of those around them in the video. As mentioned, Ziggler and Goldberg wrestled in Toronto at SummerSlam last month. That match was won by Golberg and is the last time he has performed to date.

The Goldberg vs. Ziggler bout came about after Ziggler verbally bashed the WWE legend on television following a disappointing match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia early in the summer. Goldberg reportedly wanted to come back and work another match to overcome that disappointing performance between the ropes, so the bout with Ziggler was booked.

Following his victory over Ziggler at SummerSlam, Ziggler continued to criticize Goldberg on the microphone. This prompted Goldberg to return to the ring on more than one occasion to lay out Ziggler again and again.