Video: Conor McGregor Attacked, Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaps Into Crowd Fight at UFC 229

All hell broke loose at UFC 229 following the the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

After McGregor lost the fight by submission, Nurmagomedov lept out of the ring and into the crowd, engaging with a member of McGregor’s team. Meanwhile, McGregor was attacked from behind in the octagon.

As seen in the video, Nurmagomedov takes a leap over the octagon’s walls to start a brawl in the crowd. Police, security, and members of each team rushed in. While all of the attention was in the crowd, McGregor appears to be verbally sparring in the ring after recovering from the tap out. After throwing a jab at the man in front of him, McGregor is hit several times from behind.

Before McGregor can retaliate, although he tried, the men in the cage are swarmed by team members, referees, and security.

McGregor entered the fight with a 21-3 record and hadn’t stepped inside a UFC Octagon since November 2016 at UFC 205, where he initially won the UFC Lightweight Championship by defeating Eddie Alvarez. He then took a hiatus from mixed martial arts to promote and compete in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which he lost. By April the UFC had no choice but to strip McGregor of both the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Championships due to inactivity, allowing Nurmagomedov to capture the title at UFC 223.

