Watch AEW's Chris Jericho Perform Smash Mouth's All Star on The Masked Singer

AEW's Chris Jericho got fans talking with his memorable debut on FOX's The Masked Singer, in which he performed Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance as a pink dragon bride. Jericho decided to take things up a notch with his next performance though, coming out to an intro by the famed Sheila E. On drums and singing Smash Mouth's hit song All Star. Jericho went all out for the song, including finishing the performance off with a rockstar note that impressed the judges. You can watch the full performance in the video below.

Jericho is one of wrestling's biggest stars and has been for quite some time, and during that impressive run he's also been busy touring with his band Fozzy all over the world. In an interview with Metal Hammer, Jericho revealed that while he became known for wrestling first, he was always in the world of music.

"People often ask me when the music started getting a look-in after the wrestling. The truth is, it was always there – I was always doing it. It's just that I got recognition as a wrestler first. People would say when Fozzy started, 'Oh, when did you first want to be in a band?' And I'd say, 'Oh, I dunno, about 20 years ago!' I've never been one to limit myself to one thing, I always wanted it all," Jericho said.

Jericho credits his dad for first introducing him to rock'n'roll, and that's how he became a huge fan of The Beatles. Later he would take an interest in Iron Maiden, Ozzy, and more.

"My dad was really into rock'n'roll – he had the big stack of LPs, and the Beatles were the ones that stood out to me," Jericho said. "I became a huge Beatles fan by the time I was 10 years old, and I don't mean I knew the words to Yellow Submarine – I mean I knew everything about the acid trips and who [inventor/friend] Magic Alex is and the concept behind the [music-hating characters] Blue Meanies.

"That was the first band I really got into. But when I went to elementary school, nobody liked the Beatles! Instead, I just saw all the girls wearing the cut-off rock shirts with Maiden, Priest, Scorpions and Ozzy. He was the main one: Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy. So, I thought that if I was going to be able to talk to the girls then I needed to know what music they liked. I bought a cassette tape of Blizzard Of Ozz and it was a complete game-changer. Then I became a heavy metal fanatic," Jericho said.

Jericho is staying busy these days both in and out of the ring, and he is currently the ROH World Champion. You can watch him in action every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.