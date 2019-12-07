Watch: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Wrestled The Miz After SmackDown Went Off The Air

The WWE Universal Champion was in action this week at WWE SmackDown in Fayetteville, North Carolina after all. It just happened after the television cameras stopped rolling.

Earlier in the night, television viewers of SmackDown on FOX saw Bray Wyatt attack The Miz backstage following the opening segment of the show where Wyatt interrupted a MizTV segment via the titantron and the Firefly Funhouse set.

As The Miz looked to exit the arena backstage, he was drawn into a darkened dressing room where he received a Sister Abigail for his troubles. That was the end of Wyatt’s presence on the broadcast, outside of the fact that the announcers revealed that Wyatt will wrestle The Miz in a non-title match at WWE TLC next Sunday.

However, after WWE 205 Live was broadcast and filmed for the WWE Network following SmackDown, a dark match main event took place featuring Wyatt in his full “The Fiend” persona taking on The Miz, seemingly a run through for the match the two will have in just eight days.

You can check out some footage of the match below courtesy of videos posted to social media by fans in attendance.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked a dark match. Last week in Birmingham, Alabama, Wyatt and The Miz also had a match following 205 Live.

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.