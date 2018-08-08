Watch: The Miz Accepts Daniel Bryan’s Challenge for SummerSlam

The feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz reaches all the way back to the first season of the original incarnation of NXT. For years it seemed like the two would never meet in the ring again after Bryan’s forced retirement.

Yet against all odds, the match will finally happen at SummerSlam on Aug. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

Bryan originally challenged Miz to a one-on-one match, which Miz initially refused. “The A-Lister” took things a step further and posted an iPhone video of him cutting a promo on Bryan, telling him once again the match would not happen.

But in a video released to WWE’s YouTube page on Tuesday before SmackDown Live, Miz changed his tune.

“Well, here I am back on location preparing to give you what you said you wanted — more of The Miz on the most on the most celebrated reality show in history, Miz and Mrs. It seems all I do is give. I give you access to my fairy tale life. I give you the greatest entertainment imaginable. And after a week of negotiations between my agents and SmackDown Live general manager Paige, I have even decided to give something to Daniel Bryan. That is the gift of relevancy. Because Daniel, it will be you versus me at SummerSlam.”

What caused The Miz to change his tune about the match remains to be seen.

The two rivals first crossed paths in 2010 when Bryan was assigned to be Miz’s rookie on the first season of the NXT competitive reality show. The two quickly butted heads over Bryan’s many years of experience on the independent wrestling scene (namely Ring of Honor), which eventually built to Bryan winning the United States Championship from Miz at the 2010 edition of the Night of Champions pay-per-view. The two would clash in numerous television matches in the following years but their paths quickly diverted when Bryan was elevated to the WWE Championship picture in his long-standing battle with The Authority.

The Miz antagonized Bryan multiple times when Bryan served as the SmackDown Live from 2016-18, most famously in a promo on an episode of Talking Smack where he called Bryan a coward.

Bryan returned from his concussion-related retirement at WrestleMania 34 in April to team with Shane McMahon to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In the following months he tried to get his hands on Miz but kept getting sidetracked by other opponents, whether it be Big Cass or The Bludgeon Brothers.