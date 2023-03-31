Watch: WWE Reveals Full Look at WrestleMania 39 Stage

WWE WrestleMania 39 has gone Hollywood. This year's Showcase of the Immortals emanates from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, marking WWE's first time bringing a WrestleMania to La La Land since WWE WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Leading up to this weekend, WWE has embraced the movie industry, airing commercials for the event that feature WWE superstars spoofing famous films and television shows. Match graphics have also spotlighted competing talent on red carpet premiere-style posters. With all these factors already established, many assumed that the highly-anticipated WWE WrestleMania 39 stage would only continue the movie-inspired vibes.

Taking to social media, WWE's Corey Graves and Carmella officially revealed the WWE WrestleMania 39 stage. Graves brought out professional skateboarders Briana King and Monica Torres as well as six-time X-Games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni to skate down the WrestleMania ramp, which brought cameras along for the ride. Pyro went off on the ramp before fireworks engulfed the actual stage.

The stage includes keeps with tradition by including a large WrestleMania logo ahead of a series of red steps that bear resemblance to an award show set-up. On the left and right of the stage are screens that feature the aforementioned WWE superstar movie posters. Those posters are virtual, as they rotate in and out. Spotted talent on the posters include Kevin Owens, Asuka, Edge, Dakota Kai, John Cena, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Alexa Bliss, Lita, Bobby Lashley, Iyo Sky, and others.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. The full card can be seen below...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Austin Theory vs John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night Two