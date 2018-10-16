What Time Does WWE SmackDown 1000 Start?

SmackDown Live will air its 1000th episode on Tuesday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The two-hour show will feature the return of the Evolution faction — including Triple H, Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair — as well as a rare appearance from The Undertaker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Former SmackDown stars Edge, Booker T and Big Show will reportedly appear on the show as well, though WWE has yet to confirm them.

The special episode, dubbed SmackDown 1000, will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the USA Network.

With WWE’s next pay-per-view event Crown Jewel a few weeks away, SmackDown will also feature a pair of matches that help build to that event. Rey Mysterio, making his full-time return to the company, will take on United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz will face Rusev in a pair of qualifying matches for the World Cup tournament that will take place at the event.

A number of interesting storylines will likely play out during the show thanks to those special appearances

Triple H is currently gearing up for a tag team match at Crown Jewel with Shawn Michaels where they’ll take on the Brothers of Destruction, so there’s a good chance he and Undertaker have some sort of interaction.

Charlotte Flair is currently is a bitter feud with her former friend Becky Lynch over the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Since her father will be on the show, a Flair family reunion is all but guaranteed as “The Queen” prepares for her Last Woman Standing match with Lynch at Evolution.

Batista hasn’t been seen on WWE television since 2014 despite publicly campaigning for another run multiple times, so it’s possible WWE plants the seeds for an eventual program at WrestleMania 35 during his appearance.

According to the Avengers: Infinity War actor, a match was pitched where he would team with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 34 back in April. That plan was eventually scrapped as Batista was replaced by Kurt Angle, but the actor was never told why.

“I told them next year would be my last year. I’m turning 50 next year,” Batista said in an interview back in April. “I’d be willing to … I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.”