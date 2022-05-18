William Regal Seriously Wants Cesaro in AEW

✖

Cesaro quietly left WWE earlier this year following the expiration of his latest contract and now AEW hands are crossing their fingers and hoping the fan-favorite will make the jumpt to Tony Khan's promotion in the near future. You can count William Regal among that group as he gave a glowing review of the "Swiss Superman" on Renee Paquette's The Sessions this week.

"I've only put my cards for four people where I've gone and said, 'I can't tell you if they are going to draw you any money, but they are incredible at what they do, they are professional, they will always be there, they will represent the company well.' Everything that you could want out of a person. Two of them was Bryan (Danielson) and Claudio was the second. That's how much I think of him. He needs to do whatever he feels is right for his family," Regal said (h/t Fightful). "If my words mean anything. It's not about what you think is right or wrong, if nothing else, to have the stabilizing influence of a 100% professional person who everybody can look up to and watch and learn from. Everything you could possibly want as a professional. Dresses like a star, as a human being, speaks five languages perfectly, can represent your company anywhere. That's before we even get into the ring. If you're not using him...If you can't find...if you don't think he's...then, maybe, there is something wrong somewhere. If I had any clout anywhere, as far as that much stuff, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster to get rid of people, this may sound horrible, to get him. That is how much he would bring to any locker room."

Other than launching a coffee brand, the former United States Champion has stayed quiet about what he plans to do next in the wrestling business. However, tonight's AEW Dynamite has a surprise "joker" entrant in the Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament, meaning he could theoretically arrive and face Samoa Joe in his debut.

As for Regal, the man behind the Blackpool Combat Club is set to have a face-to-face confrontation with Chris Jericho tonight in what some believe could be setting up for a Blood & Guts (WarGames) match between the JAS, Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. Stay tuned for full coverage of the episode!