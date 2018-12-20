Jim Ross Thinks WWE’s Men’s Division Not ‘Hot’ Enough to Main Event WrestleMania 35

It seems like we’re well on our way to getting the first all-female WrestleMania main event. While most of that has to do with fireworks between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, at least some it comes from a lackluster men’s division.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about the prospective WrestleMania 35 main event, but specifically how it may not involve male Superstars for the first time.

“I would be very comfortable in booking Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey in the main event at WrestleMania,” said Ross. “I wouldn’t be offended if they added Charlotte to that match, but right now, Becky and Ronda would be my match on top. That’s the hottest thing they have going right now. Right now, none of the men are red hot,” said Ross. “You can’t say that about the women. They have captivated the attention of the fans. There is no male red hot enough to make me want to supersede putting them above Rousey or Lynch in the main event at WrestleMania. WWE can also market to the outside world that this is the first time in history that women are going to close the show. That is an amazing opportunity, and these women would be pioneers for the company.“

It’s no secret that Lynch, Flair, Rousey, and even Nia Jax have been leading the way for WWE as 2018 comes to a close. Lynch herself has become the hottest act in the company and her budding rivalry with Rousey would supply a WrestleMania main event that few would complain about.

However, WWE was built upon titanic men creating transcendental moments at WrestleMania. So why is that not such an attractive option for WrestleMania 35? Well, a lot of that has to do with Roman Reigns’ departure from the company. Before the return of his leukemia, Reigns was likely to main event ‘Mania for the fifth consecutive year. However, in his wake, there’s a palpable uncertainty hovering above WWE men’s division.

Right now, Brock Lesnar is serving as emergency Universal champion, and he won’t be defending his big red belt again until the Royal Rumble — likely against Braun Strowman. Whoever wins that match would presumably meet the actual 2019 Rumble winner at WM35, but those potential matchups do not have the intrigue of Rousey vs. Lynch at this moment.

There have been rumors of The Rock or Seth Rollins getting that Universal Championship shot at WM35, but for now, consider those unsubstantiated. Regardless of who fights for WWE’s top title, its unlikely they’ll surpass Rousey, Lynch, or Flair in merit for WWE’s most hallowed opportunity.