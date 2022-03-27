WrestleMania 38: WWE Fans Aren’t Happy About All the Stars Being Left Off the Show

WWE confirmed on this week’s SmackDown that the final episode of the Blue Brand prior to WrestleMania 38, airing on April 1, would include both the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale and a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship between Ricochet, Angel and Humberto. The lineup confirmed for this year’ Andre includes United States Champion Finn Balor, meaning that despite WrestleMania being a two-night event with three separate celebrity matches neither of the midcard champions will be featured on the show. There’s also been no talk of a WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal this year, something that was initially made an annual event back in 2018 but was missing from the two WrestleManias affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is WWE making the right call by leaving all of these wrestlers off WrestleMania? Let us know what you think down in the comments and check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Love for The Champs

https://twitter.com/BackupHangman/status/1507536491140071424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now There’s an Idea

I really want to see Ricochet defending the ICT title in a Ladder match at WrestleMania.#SmackDown — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) March 26, 2022

Hatred

So neither the Intercontinental NOR the US Title will be defended at #WrestleMania.



Finn Balor and Ricochet don’t get to wrestle.



But Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville get to wrestle.



I hate it here.#SmackDown — Alex Pawlowski🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✌️❤️ (@AlexSourGraps) March 26, 2022

Ridiculous

Finn Balor & Ricochet not being on the WrestleMania card is ridiculous.



WWE really gotta do better with their mid-card champions.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cK86CqPzBp — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) March 26, 2022

Where’s the Logic?

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1507633182723743744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Premature Title Switch

Lol. They did a US title switch just for Balor and Priest to be in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal that’s NOT on WrestleMania. Wtf https://t.co/fDUOZJJPvj — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 26, 2022

Lazy