WWE WrestleMania 39: Early Look at Entrance Stage Construction at SoFi Stadium

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is just a few days away and photos from inside SoFi Stadium of the entrance set's construction have begun making their way online. While the screens and WrestleMania logo don't appear to be as large as some of the previous entrance sets, there's an obvious "Old Hollywood" homage with the red staircases surrounding the ramp the wrestlers will use. The hanging screens on both sides of the stage could also tie in with the various movie posters WWE has designed throughout the show's advertising.

Cody Rhodes has been hyping up the pageantry of this year's event, telling WrestleJoy that fans should expect a massive amount of pyro for the main event between "The American Nightmare" and Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

"At this point, I'm gonna be honest, I never asked anybody for pyro. Even in AEW when I was running things, I never asked anybody for pyro, and then it became like a running gag, the amount of pyro, and now it's not even that, it's just part of the experience. It's like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom," he explained (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky. I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it's the biggest display that's ever been done involving a ring. I don't think greatest can even cover it. I really don't. I think you're looking at a record-setting amount of pyro."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!